Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain in North Bay shifting into SF

Patchy dense fog covers mainly Inland Valleys and San Francisco this morning. Visibility could be dangerously low nearing an 1/8 of a mile throughout the morning commute. Temperatures are milder this morning, middle 40s to middle 50s.Our next storm arrives in the North Bay around 7 a.m. and stays there for most of the morning. North Bay neighborhoods experience steady light to moderate rain. As the lunch hour nears the steady rain begins moving south into the Central Bay. The chance of moderate rain tapers. By 4 p.m. light rain touches all neighborhoods. After 7 p.m. the steady rain tapers to scattered light showers with the chance continuing overnight. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale The parade of storms brings dangerous waves to our beaches beginning today. HIGH SURF ADVISORY : 10 a.m. Today -- 4a.m. FridayWaves of scattered light showers dot our day tomorrow. Stronger storms with heavier rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds arrive tomorrow evening and continue through Thursday morning. This storm ranks 2-Moderate. The storm begins to taper and moves east late in the afternoon.Concord: 62/53Fremont: 63/55Oakland: 62/53Redwood City: 63/54San Francisco: 61/54San Jose: 64/55San Rafael: 59/51Santa Rosa: 59/49Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light ShowersLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light ShowersLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light ShowersLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Light to Moderate RainHighs: 58 - 6167 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light Showers, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Light RainHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light ShowersLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Light RainHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered Light ShowersLows: 52 - 57 Degrees