CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways

The Santa Cruz Mountains saw snow on Tuesday. Today there is concern about the possibility of ice on the road. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz Mountains saw snow on Tuesday. Today there is concern about the possibility of ice on the road.


Black ice can blend into the road making it hard to detect.

The USDA has some tips for driving on black ice.

Know where to expect it, like on bridges, overpasses and the road beneath overpasses.
Drivers on Highway 17 know it often pops up around Lexington Reservoir heading into Los Gatos.
If you do hit black ice, remain calm and do as little as possible. Don't brake and keep the wheel straight.

If you do feel your back end of the car sliding, gently turn the wheel in that direction.

