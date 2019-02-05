STORM

Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads

The Bay Area is bracing for a very cold night-- and recent heavy rains have increased the possibility of dangerous black Ice forming on roadways. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area is bracing for a very cold night-- and recent heavy rains have increased the possibility of dangerous black Ice forming on roadways.

Sand trucks were on the move in Sonoma County Tuesday, creating better traction for drivers through some rare snow and Ice on Geysers Rd.

"On a night like this, it's going to freeze," said Linda Bayless who lives in Santa Rosa.

Linda Bayless says black ice was forming across Mark West Springs Rd in Santa Rosa, where rain runoff is spilling across the asphalt creating a frozen, invisible hazard. She almost spun out.

"It's scary to feel a loss of control under you," she added.

The signs warning drivers about icy conditions are here for a reason.

"Semis come through not paying attention, all the sudden you've got a big mess," said Gary Bayless from Santa Rosa.
A truck overturned in icy conditions Tuesday morning in Mendocino County, closing northbound Highway 101 for hours.

The CHP says if you hit a patch of black ice, don't panic.

"Stay calm, if you hit black ice, take your foot off the accelerator and don't make any aggressive turning inputs to make it worse," said CHP Officer David Derutte.

Sand crews will be out early Wednesday morning to try and de-ice local roads in Sonoma County.

