WEATHER

Christmas Eve brings rain to Bay Area, roadway headaches and accidents

EMBED </>More Videos

A Christmas Eve storm is causing chaos for last-minute shoppers and travelers alike. (Cornell Barnard/Twitter)

by Cornell Barnard
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The rain wasn't enough to stop Bay Area shoppers from their last minute Christmas Eve retail missions, but it did bring traffic to a halt with accidents and spin outs.

Bill Maynard is feeling lucky to be alive this Christmas Eve after his truck spun out in the rain on southbound Highway 101 in Sausalito Monday morning.

Maynard's truck was totaled.



"There was no way to save it, fortunately I didn't get hurt and neither did my wife," said Maynard.

He was driving from Eureka to spend Christmas with his daughter in Scott's Valley.

"We had a lot of Christmas presents loaded in the truck for the grandkids," Maynard added.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The CHP says the rain caused a lot of spin outs. But speeding drivers likely help things.

"Some of our officers in the north we're getting drivers with speeds of 90 mph. On wet roads that's not a smart idea, it takes very little to go wrong at 90 mph," said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay.

King Tides brought flooding to Mill Valley and Sausalito. Some drivers were going for it, hoping and trying to make it through high water. CalTrans was closing down parts of the Shoreline Highway off 101.



"I was concerned about making it off the offramp at Mill Valley, last week they closed it because of king tides," said driver Ken Maybury.

But rain and flooding didn't stop shoppers from braving the mall.

"The rain kept crowds down, I got in and out, I was worried but it turned out, I'm retired from Christmas shopping now," Maxine Hoover.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherraintraffictraffic accidentfloodingcar crashHighway 101holiday shoppingshoppingcollisionstormMill ValleyCorte MaderaSausalito
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pacific Northwest facing several rounds of rain, snow
Rain poses no obstacle for holiday shoppers in Walnut Creek
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Downpours across Bay Area for Christmas Eve
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
More Weather
Top Stories
Raiders fans brave the storm for possible last game at Oakland Coliseum
Salvation Army, GLIDE serve up holiday meals throughout SF
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Get help with mental health issues
Show More
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
What is open, closed during federal government shutdown
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
More News