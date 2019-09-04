hurricane dorian

Dorian crawls, takes nearly a day to travel the length of the Bay Bridge

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dorian has been an excruciatingly slow-moving storm. In fact, in one 19 hour period, the storm only moved the distance equivalent to the length of the Bay Bridge.

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian: Track updates on live radar as storm nears Florida, turns up East Coast

Early Monday morning the storm was crawling west at one mile-per-hour. Five hours later in the afternoon, the storm stalled and completely stopped moving for 14 hours.

From 9 AM Monday to 4 AM Tuesday morning, Dorian only traveled five miles, the length of the Bay Bridge.
