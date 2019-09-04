Dorian crawls, takes nearly a day to travel the length of the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dorian has been an excruciatingly slow-moving storm. In fact, in one 19 hour period, the storm only moved the distance equivalent to the length of the Bay Bridge.Early Monday morning the storm was crawling west at one mile-per-hour. Five hours later in the afternoon, the storm stalled and completely stopped moving for 14 hours.From 9 AM Monday to 4 AM Tuesday morning, Dorian only traveled five miles, the length of the Bay Bridge.