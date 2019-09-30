Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe

Cal Trans cameras show different views of roads throughout the region, surrounded by a decent dusting of fresh powder.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows tweeted these frosty photos:
Scenes from a snowy @SpartanRace World Championship today. A huge thanks to all the incredible competitors, staff and spectators who braved the elements to make this year’s event happen 👊❄️#spartanwc2019 #spartan #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/G9nVfS2DOA— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) September 30, 2019
Another touch of white in the valley this morning ❄️❄️ #mysquawalpine pic.twitter.com/bUoUjkCw3r— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) September 29, 2019
High Camp has just a bit of accumulation right now. Snow showers are expected to continue over the next 24 hours. Photo taken by mountain host Danny Kerr. pic.twitter.com/3mn8PYpkUu— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) September 29, 2019
It is still snowing at Alpine Meadows! Video: Ben Arnst pic.twitter.com/m7NkMb5brw— Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows (@squawalpine) September 29, 2019
However, spring-like weather will make a return this week, meaning temperatures will climb back up to 60 degrees.
This actually isn't the first snow of the season - Parts of Tahoe saw some flurries about two weeks ago.
