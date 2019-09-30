snow

Early fall snow blankets parts of Lake Tahoe

By Krisann Chasarik and Julianne Herrera
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A dramatic cool-down brought early fall snow this weekend to the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Cal Trans cameras show different views of roads throughout the region, surrounded by a decent dusting of fresh powder.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows tweeted these frosty photos:






However, spring-like weather will make a return this week, meaning temperatures will climb back up to 60 degrees.

This actually isn't the first snow of the season - Parts of Tahoe saw some flurries about two weeks ago.

