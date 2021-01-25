Weather

Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz County ahead of storm, possible mudslides

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- The usually quiet town of Boulder Creek was anything but that on Monday. Evacuation preparations were underway after CAL FIRE ordered an evacuation, effective immediately, for parts of Santa Cruz County due to an "upcoming atmospheric river and potential for debris flow."

Several zones of Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Felton are under orders to evacuate.



Additional areas of the San Lorenzo Valley, the north coast of Santa Cruz County and Davenport are still under a warning to evacuate. See all evacuations here.

STORM TIMELINE: Here's when heaviest rains, strongest winds are expected in Bay Area

Residents are doing all that they can do to take proper safety steps ahead to the storm expected to bring anywhere from eight to twelve inches of rain over the course of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Santa Cruz County homeowner John Selden said," I'm going around cleaning all the gutters and downspouts and just making sure that everything is as good as it can be before the rain comes, obviously we are going to get a lot of wind as well. All we can do is prepare as much as I can."

According to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma, An atmospheric river will impact the Bay Area Tuesday through Thursday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

"This is the first real threat this winter for debris flows over our area burn scars from the 2020 wildfire season," Tuma says.

RELATED: San Francisco Bay Area rain: Strongest storm of season to slam region with flooding rain, even snow this week

"Residents here in Boulder Creek that I've spoken to all agree, evacuation orders like these are part of that mountain living lifestyle. But not all of them are on the same page on whether or not they'll leave their home."

Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey spoke to the homeowners who are all too familiar with evacuation orders, but not all of them are on the same page on whether they'll leave home or not. The CZU Lightning Complex Fire tore through the area just a few months ago.

Marc MacDonald has lived in Boulder Creek for many years. He says he hopes the floods won't impact his home and he will be here to clean up the mess if needed.

"We're hoping this will all blow over and not cause any erosion or substructure issues to come to light. We're prepared, it's not our first rodeo around here."

WATCH LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Down the road, Nancy Barrick says she's planning to leave.

"It's stressful, it's sad because you're like, 'is there going to be a home for me to come back to?' I think I've got everything that I don't want to ever lose. I packed it up and we're getting ready to go."

A Flash Flood Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon in the North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountain.


Santa Cruz County officials say temporary evacuation shelters will be established at the following locations:
  • San Lorenzo Valley High School at 7105 Hwy 9 in Felton

  • Pacific Elementary School at 50 Ocean Street in Davenport

  • Scotts Valley Community Center at 360 Kings Village Road in Scotts Valley





