2 mini heat waves heading to Bay Area this week

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says some inland spots will surge into the 80s and 90s this week.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the East Bay and the North Bay could be among the hottest spots during the first mini-heat wave on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Antioch could come in at 95, Fairfield and Concord could hit 94, Livermore 93, Napa 90, Santa Rosa 88, San Jose 86 and Redwood City could reach 80," said Nicco.
It's been a while since the Bay Area got this hot.
"The last time we felt temperatures this warm was April 23, and some of spots haven't reached 90s in at least a year," said Nicco.
Napa reached 90 on Aug. 4, 2018.
San Jose hit 91 on Sept. 20, 2018.
The last time Oakland reached 92 was Oct. 24, 2017.
San Francisco hit 102 Sept. 2, 2017.
"The second mini heat wave will hit Sunday into Monday," said Nicco. "Upper 90s are coming to some of our inland neighborhoods."
Don't forget to keep yourself (and your pets) cool.
"When it's that hot outside, you need to drink plenty of water and so do your pets," said Nicco. "A 90 or 95-degree day could mean 120 to 135 degrees on the asphalt. Make sure you take care of your pets and yourself."
Warming trend is here with stronger warming this weekend. Don't forget your pets. Ground too hot for you, it's too hot for them.https://t.co/jv2Z7yMHG7 pic.twitter.com/rq2jHN5iEa— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) June 3, 2019
