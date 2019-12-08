Heavy rain prompts Flood Warning for San Francisco: National Weather Service

At 3:20 p.m. officials tweeted their radar is indicating heavy rain that "will cause flooding."
"Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," officials said.
Officials did not say how long the warning will be in place.
The flooding is already having an impact on public transportation.
Muni reports service is impaired due to floods at some stations.
UPDATE: @SFBART is providing mutual aid. Please see Station Agents for assistance. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. https://t.co/aHZFUanE1b— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 7, 2019
