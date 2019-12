Heavy rain prompts Flood Warning for San Francisco: National Weather Service

FLOOD WARNING FOR SAN FRANCISCO



At 320 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause flooding.



Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 7, 2019

UPDATE: @SFBART is providing mutual aid. Please see Station Agents for assistance. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. https://t.co/aHZFUanE1b — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Flood Warning was issued for San Francisco Saturday by the National Weather Service.At 3:20 p.m. officials tweeted their radar is indicating heavy rain that "will cause flooding.""Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots," officials said.Officials did not say how long the warning will be in place.The flooding is already having an impact on public transportation. Muni reports service is impaired due to floods at some stations.