How common are Atmospheric Rivers?

Evolution of our #AtmosphericRiver over the past 48 hours pic.twitter.com/3DpQoOlsl1 — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) February 27, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems like we have been hearing about one Atmospheric River event after the next this winter season. Did you know that the West Coast typically sees many of these events every winter?The Center for Western Weather Extremes at Scripps shows from October 2016 to March 2017, the West Coast experienced 45 Atmospheric River events.It was a similar story last winter as well. We saw 44 Atmospheric River events along the West Coast.Most of those tend to hit the Pacific Northwest but many set their sights on Northern California.