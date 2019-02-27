storm

How common are Atmospheric Rivers?

EMBED <>More Videos

Did you know that the West Coast typically sees many of these events every winter? Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains.

By
Updated 8 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It seems like we have been hearing about one Atmospheric River event after the next this winter season. Did you know that the West Coast typically sees many of these events every winter?

The Center for Western Weather Extremes at Scripps shows from October 2016 to March 2017, the West Coast experienced 45 Atmospheric River events.



It was a similar story last winter as well. We saw 44 Atmospheric River events along the West Coast.

Most of those tend to hit the Pacific Northwest but many set their sights on Northern California.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscobay areaweather recordhistorystormraincalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Flood victims forced to move into shelters after mandatory evacuations issued
Updated an hour ago
Napa River pushes past flood stage
Updated an hour ago
Eastbound HWY 37 reopens, westbound still closed
Updated 2 hours ago
VIDEO: Cars, people stranded by rising waters from Russian River
TOP STORIES
Napa River pushes past flood stage
Updated an hour ago
Flood victims forced to move into shelters after mandatory evacuations issued
Updated an hour ago
Suspect in deadly Danville shooting allegedly shot himself near Chicago
Eastbound HWY 37 reopens, westbound still closed
Updated 2 hours ago
Massive flooding in Guerneville, surrounding communities
Southwest gets FAA approval for flights to Hawaii
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
Updated 2 hours ago
SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater
'A Star is Born' encore coming to theaters with new footage
Accuweather Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of isolated sprinkles
Updated 2 hours ago
Viral Girl Scout cookie hero arrested on drug charges
More TOP STORIES News