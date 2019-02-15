WEATHER

I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'

If you are trying to get the Sierra Nevada for the holiday weekend, it's not going to be easy. Caltrans and the CHP are warning of dangerous travel conditions. (CHP-Truckee)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --
If you are trying to get the Sierra Nevada for the holiday weekend, it's not going to be easy. Caltrans and the CHP are warning of dangerous travel conditions.

"Right now, we still have a full closure of Interstate 80 in place from Colfax to the Nevada border because of whiteout conditions," said ABC7 News Traffic Anchor Alexis Smith.

"There's a Winter Storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday morning with another one to three feet possible at 3,500 feet," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

CHP Truckee posted a video on its Facebook page showing fierce winds and snow.

"Caltrans says it's working closely with CHP to clear the roadway, but there are high winds and whiteout conditions at the summit," said Smith. "So, no one is able to get through that stretch."
Snow is also impacting Highway 50, forcing Caltrans to issue a traffic alert.
"Expect holds for avalanche control throughout the weekend," tweeted Caltrans District 3.

