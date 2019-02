I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'

UPDATE: Traffic released on US 50. Expect holds for avalanche control throughout the weekend. https://t.co/v77kHD6j4H — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2019

More good news... #Sierra #snowpack measured 135% of average for Feb 14th & 102% of average for entire snow season that ends April 1st. All #snow from now on is a bonus with a Winter Storm Warning this weekend. #Tahoe pic.twitter.com/51ejMEn2ww — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 15, 2019

I-80 remains CLOSED! There is no ETO for opening. Weather plays a huge factor in highway evaluations with our partners @CHP_Truckee. There is still very high wind and low visibility at the Summit. Snow removal equipment is out 24/7 so we can open as soon as the weather improves. pic.twitter.com/Uv7tcaWcsm — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2019

If you are trying to get the Sierra Nevada for the holiday weekend, it's not going to be easy. Caltrans and the CHP are warning of dangerous travel conditions."Right now, we still have a full closure of Interstate 80 in place from Colfax to the Nevada border because of whiteout conditions," said ABC7 News Traffic Anchor Alexis Smith "There's a Winter Storm warning in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday morning with another one to three feet possible at 3,500 feet," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco CHP Truckee posted a video on its Facebook page showing fierce winds and snow."Caltrans says it's working closely with CHP to clear the roadway, but there are high winds and whiteout conditions at the summit," said Smith. "So, no one is able to get through that stretch."Snow is also impacting Highway 50, forcing Caltrans to issue a traffic alert."Expect holds for avalanche control throughout the weekend," tweeted Caltrans District 3.