PHOTOS: Snow falls at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Winter has arrived at Yosemite National Park!
The storm that blew in this week is expected to last through the weekend.
Park officials posted photos of the snow-capped forest on Facebook.
They say the park has officially closed Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road for the winter season.
The roads usually close this time of year and will reopen in spring.
Other roads at Yosemite are open year-round.
