Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has an update about our rainy season in the Bay Area.Remember back on November 25 - rainfall was 3% of average or less. For many in the Bay Area, there was no measurable rain.Over the weekend, we've added to our rainfall totals. About a quarter to a half inch of rain fell -- a little more up in the North Bay around Santa Rosa and in the South Bay in Los Gatos.In the North Bay, rain totals are above average, with 9.72" in Santa Rosa. The South Bay is at 70% and Livermore and our East Bay neighborhoods are just 33%.As of Monday, the Sierra snowpack is at 116% above average, but if you melted it down across the Sierra, it would come up to 7" of water.Nicco says, "We started off kind of slow this season in the Bay Area but are getting there in most neighborhoods."