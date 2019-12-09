storm

Rain totals above average in parts of North Bay after weekend storm

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has an update about our rainy season in the Bay Area.

Remember back on November 25 - rainfall was 3% of average or less. For many in the Bay Area, there was no measurable rain.

VIDEO: San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm

Over the weekend, we've added to our rainfall totals. About a quarter to a half inch of rain fell -- a little more up in the North Bay around Santa Rosa and in the South Bay in Los Gatos.

In the North Bay, rain totals are above average, with 9.72" in Santa Rosa. The South Bay is at 70% and Livermore and our East Bay neighborhoods are just 33%.

As of Monday, the Sierra snowpack is at 116% above average, but if you melted it down across the Sierra, it would come up to 7" of water.

Nicco says, "We started off kind of slow this season in the Bay Area but are getting there in most neighborhoods."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosnow totalssnowstormrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
SF homes flooded during heavy rain
Heavy downpours, wind hit East Bay; More rain expected Sunday
Flooding shuts down parts of SF Muni
Heavy rain prompts Flood Warning for SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
San Francisco streets flooded during heavy rainstorm
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station
More TOP STORIES News