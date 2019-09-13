Rare full moon to appear in Bay Area sky on Friday the 13th

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday night will mark a rare occurrence in the sky. A full moon will appear above the earth on Friday the 13th for the first time since 2000.It's been almost 19 years since the last spotting and another 30 years pass before the next.One positive side-effect of our current heat wave is the lack of clouds. You can view the Harvest/Micromoon from anywhere in the Bay Area when it rises above the horizon at 7:36 p.m. Friday. And you won't need a jacket or blanket when venturing outside.The moon reaches 100 percent at 9:32 p.m.Clouds gather near the coast as the moon sets at 6:13 a.m. Saturday.