Several Schools closed due to poor air quality caused by smoke form Camp Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KGO) --The Sonoma County Office of Education has closed several schools due to poor air quality caused by smoke from the Camp Fire.
See the full list below:
New closures for Tuesday, Nov. 13:
Bellevue Union, Santa Rosa
Bennett Valley, Santa Rosa
Fort Ross, Cazadero
Kenwood, Kenwood
Montgomery, Cazadero
Old Adobe, Petaluma
Rincon Valley, Santa Rosa
Roseland, Santa Rosa
Wilmar, Petaluma
The full list of school district closures is as follows:
School Districts
Alexander Valley Union, Healdsburg
Cloverdale Unified, Cloverdale
Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, Cotati/Rohnert Park
Cinnabar, Petaluma
Dunham, Petaluma
Forestville Union, Forestville
Geyserville Unified, Geyserville
Gravenstein Union, Sebastopol
Guerneville School, Guerneville
Harmony Union, Occidental
Healdsburg Unified, Healdsburg
Mark West Union, Santa Rosa
Monte Rio, Monte Rio
Oak Grove Union, Santa Rosa
Petaluma City Schools, Petaluma
Piner-Olivet Union, Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa City Schools, Santa Rosa
Sebastopol Union, Sebastopol
Sonoma Valley Unified, Sonoma
Twin Hills, Sebastopol
Two Rock, Petaluma
Waugh, Petaluma
West Sonoma County Union High, Sebastopol/Forestville
Windsor Unified School District Windsor
Wright, Santa Rosa
Independent Charters/ Other Programs
Credo High, Cotati/Rohnert Park
Kid Street Charter, Santa Rosa
Live Oak Charter, Petaluma
Pathways Charter (non-school day for staff development)
REACH Charter School
River Montessori Charter, Petaluma
Sebastopol Independent Charter, Sebastopol
SCOE: Headwaters, Amarosa, special ed programs including Transition and preschool
Woodland Star Charter, Sonoma
Village Charter
West County Special Ed Consortium
As new information comes in this post will be updated.
