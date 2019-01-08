LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --Nothing is better than fresh powder! Check out all of the beautiful snow that fell this past weekend at ski resorts in Northern California.
Several inches of snow were reported in the Sierra Nevada Mountains early Sunday.
And more is on the way! Another storm is set to slam Northern California Tuesday night, with snowfall totals through the next few days expected to reach 4 feet locally.
Here's where you can check out some recent snowfall totals and forecasts:
Heavenly
Kirkwood
Northstar
Sierra-At-Tahoe
