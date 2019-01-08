SNOW

Northern California ski resorts celebrate fresh powder after weekend winter storm

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out all of the beautiful snow that fell this past weekend at ski resorts in the Sierra. (Photo by Sierra-at-Tahoe)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
Nothing is better than fresh powder! Check out all of the beautiful snow that fell this past weekend at ski resorts in Northern California.

RELATED: Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes

Several inches of snow were reported in the Sierra Nevada Mountains early Sunday.

And more is on the way! Another storm is set to slam Northern California Tuesday night, with snowfall totals through the next few days expected to reach 4 feet locally.

MORE: 7 hours to travel 13 miles? That was the Tahoe-Bay Area traffic nightmare

Here's where you can check out some recent snowfall totals and forecasts:

Heavenly
Kirkwood
Northstar
Sierra-At-Tahoe

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnow totalssnowstormabc7 originalsski reportskiingsierra nevadaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
7 hours to travel 13 miles? That was the Tahoe-Bay Area traffic nightmare
Thinking of doing a Tahoe ski trip? Now's the time to go
California water below normal in season's first snow survey
More snow
WEATHER
Lull in rain over as new storm set to slam Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
VIDEO: High winds, intense rain wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
Teen dies after police find him shot in Belmont school parking lot
Former President Obama kisses baby girl at Hawaii golf club
Governor Newsom announces new executive actions on wildfire preparedness
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Warning issued after tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Man killed in Yosemite National Park fall on Christmas Day identified
Show More
Q&A: 7 On Your Side to answer Covered California questions
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Sears Through the Years: 7 Things to Know
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
More News