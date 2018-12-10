Slopes opening early after back to back storms leave more than average snow

Back to back storms have left more than twice the snowpack, that's compared to this same time last year.
Kirkwood Resort opened its entire mountain to skiers and snowboarders on Saturday. Heavenly and Northstar also opened slopes ahead of schedule.
Mammoth Mountain says it has the deepest snowpack in the country right now.
The official start to winter is still about two weeks away.
