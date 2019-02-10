Snow blankets beaches in Humboldt County

The latest in a series of storms dusted Northern California beaches with snow.The National Weather Service office in Eureka reported accumulating snow at sea level. KIEM-TV posted photos of Clam Beach in Arcata covered in fresh powder.Forecasters say the last time Humboldt County beaches saw snow was during the winter of 2002-03. The system is expected to dissipate by midday.Meanwhile Southern California will see scattered showers and snow at elevations as low as 3,500 feet (1,066 meters). Motorists are urged to use caution on mountain passes.