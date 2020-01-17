storm

Snow turns Livermore into winter wonderland

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hello, snow! Some lucky residents in the East Bay woke up to a beautiful sight this morning.

The hills south of Livermore were covered in fresh powder. The snow was falling along Mines Road south of the valley.

The Bay Area is continuing to clean up from yesterday's storm, which was the strongest to hit the region so far this year. The storm ranked a "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. Besides the snow, the region was hit with heavy rain and flooding.

