WEATHER

Spare the Air Alert not issued for today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Winter Spare the Air Alert is not in effect in the Bay Area today.

VIDEO: Get the full AccuWeather forecast here

What are Spare the Air days?

Air quality in the Bay Area can be unhealthy at times throughout the year.

Spare the Air Alerts are called when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. Ozone, or smog, can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is particularly harmful to young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.

When a Spare the Air Alert is called, outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower. Residents are encouraged to reduce air pollution every day by rethinking their commute and avoiding driving alone.

Find out more about what the Air District is doing to address climate change in the nine-county Bay Area. Spare the Air-Cool the Climate is a blueprint for tackling regional air pollution and climate pollutants while improving the health of Bay Area residents for the next several decades. Check out the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's video about their vision on climate change:



On Spare the Air days or nights, there is no free transit.

Here's a list of simple things the public can do to make clean air choices every day:

  • Bike to work or around town

  • Take public transit

  • Work at home or telecommute

  • Carpool and link your errands to reduce driving

  • Avoid using gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers

  • Reduce household energy use

  • Don't use lighter fluid on the barbecue

  • Avoid using aerosol spray cleaners, paints and hairspray


The Spare the Air smog season runs from May through October. The Winter Spare the Air season runs from November through February.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the Bay Area. For more information about Spare the Air, visit www.sparetheair.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherspare the airair qualitybay area air quality management districtgreenhouse gascarbon monoxideclimate changeSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseMarinNapaSonomaLivermoreLos GatosHollisterSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
Bay Area Spare the Air website
Bay Area Air Quality Management District website
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Dangerous travel to Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Jackknifed big rig snarls commute on Hwy 242 in Concord
More weather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Midwest braces for polar plunge as Bay Area enjoys mild temps
More Weather
Top Stories
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Accuweather Forecast: Wet pattern is here
San Jose mayor, hundreds of volunteers, take part in homeless census
Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Mueller charges
Acting attorney general: Special counsel investigation nearly done
School district votes to close Roots Int'l Academy in Oakland
Show More
Hotel worker beaten, robbed on way to work at SF's Fisherman's Wharf
Woman with MS speaks out after dog feces smeared over handicap placard
Lawsuit: School district turned blind eye to sex assault accusations
SF residents rent rooms out by hour to cover rent, mortgage
Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Bay Area man
More News