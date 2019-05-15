Weather

Series of unusual May storms move into Bay Area

By
Bay Area residents said this morning they had assumed there wouldn't be rain this late in the season and had already tucked away their rain gear. They had to pull it all back out again today as an unusual Spring rainstorm moved into the area.

"It's good for the environment but I had put away my rain stuff and now it is out again for the rest of the week. Baseball games are canceled, bike races might be canceled, my kids are not happy about that you know we just bundle up and make the most of it," said Allison Schutte, who carried an umbrella and was wearing rain boots and a rain jacket.

But businesses say don't assume that everything will be a rainout. Officials with the San Rafael farmers markets say farmers still have food to sell at the farmer's market on Thursday and Sunday, despite the unusual rain.

"Don't let the rain scare you. Come out, jump in the puddles and connect with the farmers. They rely on customers to come regardless of weather conditions," said Andy Naja-Riese, CEO of the Agriculture Institute of Marin.

The rain caused traffic to back up and some spin outs this morning. The evening commute is expected to be worse. That's why some commuters say they chose the ferry, even though they had to walk to it in the rain.

"It's better than driving from SF. 101 North is going to be a terrible slog," said Schutte.

