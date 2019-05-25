tornado

Stunning Photos: Pictures show tornado cell amid warning in Shasta County

By and Julianne Herrera
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Shasta County Friday night.

The warning is for the southern part of the county, along I-5 from Redding to Anderson, according to the NWS Sacramento.



Residents are advised to take shelter.

Officials say half-dollar-sized hail could accompany the tornado.

A viewer sent ABC7 News photos of the tornado cell:



