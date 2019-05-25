Stunning Photos: Pictures show tornado cell amid warning in Shasta County

The warning is for the southern part of the county, along I-5 from Redding to Anderson, according to the NWS Sacramento.
This Tornado Warning continues. You need to take shelter now if you are in this warning. This includes the city of Anderson. #CAwx https://t.co/x0TjEqUGxi— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 25, 2019
Residents are advised to take shelter.
Officials say half-dollar-sized hail could accompany the tornado.
A viewer sent ABC7 News photos of the tornado cell:
A Tornado Warning to our north in Shasta County and my friend sends me these pics of the cell from her back porch near Redding. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9IS7sOxooL— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) May 25, 2019
