Super Bowl 2020: Chilly temps in Bay Area, sunny skies in Miami

By

BAY AREA


It's looking chilly today! A Wind Advisory lasts through early tomorrow. Morning temps are already in the 50s across the Bay Area, so we won't see much of a climb past the mid 50s for afternoon high temps.

Brisk northerly winds are accelerating especially along the coast & higher hills. The combination of the much cooler air mass & the blustery northwesterly flow will allow the Bay area to feel like winter is back!

Skies will be sunny, but a drier airmass tonight will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Get set for a frosty night.

MIAMI


On the other hand, Miami will feature sunny skies & comfortable readings in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Temps there are also a good ten degrees cooler than their February average.

GO NINERS!

