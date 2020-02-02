Super Bowl 2020: Chilly temps in Bay Area, sunny skies in Miami

BAY AREA
It's looking chilly today! A Wind Advisory lasts through early tomorrow. Morning temps are already in the 50s across the Bay Area, so we won't see much of a climb past the mid 50s for afternoon high temps.
RELATED: AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy Skies, patchy dense skies to start Super Bowl Sunday
Brisk northerly winds are accelerating especially along the coast & higher hills. The combination of the much cooler air mass & the blustery northwesterly flow will allow the Bay area to feel like winter is back!
Skies will be sunny, but a drier airmass tonight will allow for temperatures to drop quickly. Get set for a frosty night.
MIAMI
On the other hand, Miami will feature sunny skies & comfortable readings in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Temps there are also a good ten degrees cooler than their February average.
GO NINERS!
See the sunset on San Francisco's skyline decked out in red and gold for the 49ers here.
Watch Sunday's sunrise in the Bay Area here.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
