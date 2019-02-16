SNOW

Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Interstate-80 was closed in the Sierra because of white-out conditions. Drivers who took Highway 50 instead sat in stop-and-go traffic for hours, including ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony.

By
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --
Interstate-80 was closed in the Sierra because of white-out conditions.

Drivers who took Highway 50 instead sat in stop-and-go traffic for hours, including ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony. It took Laura and her family eight hours to go 25 miles.

COMMUTE CHALLENGE: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

"We knew darn well we would sit in traffic and we have," said Laura.

CHP Truckee posted a list on its Facebook page with the chain control information for the area.

RELATED: Sierra driving tips from the pros

RELATED: How to drive safely in snow

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowavalanchelake tahoesierrasierra nevadaCHPcaltranswinter stormstormtravelSan FranciscoLake Tahoe
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Tahoe travel could be treacherous this weekend
I-80 closed due to snow dump in Sierra; travel to Tahoe 'discouraged'
Storm system dumps several inches of snow in Redding
More snow
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered downpours with possible hail
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Tahoe travel could be treacherous this weekend
South Bay dealing with the after-effects of strong storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in San Jose was covering for co-worker on vacation
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered downpours with possible hail
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Highway 37 in Marin County closed as crews make emergency repair to levee
Snow brings chaos to roads with more on the way for Midwest, Northeast
Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff
Show More
Oakland teachers plan big announcement about possible strike
Could other transit agencies have the answer to BART fare evaders?
Chuck E. Cheese's denies rumors of using leftover pizza
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase
Top female monster truck driver shows off her moves in Oakland
More News