Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip

Drivers who took Highway 50 instead sat in stop-and-go traffic for hours, including ABC7 News reporter Laura Anthony. It took Laura and her family eight hours to go 25 miles.
"We knew darn well we would sit in traffic and we have," said Laura.
CHP Truckee posted a list on its Facebook page with the chain control information for the area.
Hey @CHPPlacerville can your help? Why is Hwy 50 so bad? It’s taken 9 hours to go 27 miles. Why is it even open? #abc7now #itsnotevensnowing @LiveDoppler7 pic.twitter.com/nCAQMY8WCW— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 16, 2019
#HAPPENINGNOW Longest Drive ever...nearly 14 hours from Bay Area to @TahoeSouth but we made it! Amazing amount of snow. @LiveDoppler7 #ABC7now @LisaArgenABC7 @DrewTumaABC7 pic.twitter.com/IwhrdqQePh— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 16, 2019
There’s heavy and then there’s totally stopped for long stretches of time for no apparent reason. What’s up @CaltransDist3 Are you metering cars or doing convoys? Not really snowing, not much. Any info appreciated... #abc7now https://t.co/tCnEggjRN1— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) February 16, 2019