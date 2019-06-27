accuweather

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These deaths are preventable -- follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe as the temperatures rise.

  • Check the local forecast in your area. If you know a heatwave is coming, you might want to postpone any outdoor activities.
  • Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day. If you do go outside, drink plenty of water.
  • Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, which will dehydrate you.
  • Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Lighter colors repel sunlight.
  • Make sure you're eating enough, but keep your meals small. You'll have consistent energy to help you throughout the day.


