VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters

Check out what our ABC7 crews caught in Oakland at the 7th Street underpass on Thursday.A BMW ended up stuck in the floodwaters and a big rig came up behind the driver and pushed his car out of the water.He wasn't the only one -- other cars took a chance and drove through the flooded road.We've said it before and we'll say it again... DO NOT drive through standing water. "Turn around, don't drown."