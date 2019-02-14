STORM

VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Check out what our ABC7 crews caught in Oakland at the 7th Street underpass on Thursday.

RELATED: Here's why water is a hazard on Bay Area roads

A BMW ended up stuck in the floodwaters and a big rig came up behind the driver and pushed his car out of the water.

He wasn't the only one -- other cars took a chance and drove through the flooded road.

We've said it before and we'll say it again... DO NOT drive through standing water. "Turn around, don't drown."

