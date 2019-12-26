winter storm

VIDEO: People push cars stuck in snow on I-5 over the Grapevine

LEBEC, Calif. (KGO) -- Drivers were stuck for hours on Christmas night after a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to Southern California on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

RELATED: 5 Freeway through Grapevine, 15 Freeway through Cajon Pass closed due to hazardous road conditions

Both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine were shut down, leaving multiple vehicles stuck in the snow.

This is video shared on Twitter shows people attempting to push vehicles through several inches of snow. It was filmed on Interstate 5 near Lebec on Christmas night and the early hours of Dec. 26, according to Louigi's Italian, a Los Angeles restaurant who took the video.

RELATED: Grapevine death: Big rig driver found dead on 5 Freeway

The CHP says at least 150 cars got stuck in snow and ice on I-5 at Halsey Canyon in Los Angeles County Wednesday night.
