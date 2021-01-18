Weather

Record breaking warm weather, powerful winds prompt 'elevated' fire danger in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's going to be warm and windy, Bay Area! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking record high temperatures on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Just about every single reporting station is going to set a record high today -- except for Santa Cruz" said Nicco.

"If you are thinking about going to the beach? You've got to stay away from the water. We have a High Surf Advisory until at least 6 p.m. Monday. Don't go out on the rocks, either."

Breakers anywhere between 18'-22' and strong rip currents and sneaker waves are possible.

"We also have the Diablo winds kicking in. There's a Wind Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday," said Nicco. "It's going to get worse. Potentially more dangerous above 1,000 feet."

Nicco is tracking a High Wind Warning, which will be in effect starting at 4 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Winds are going to get the most dangerous Monday night," said Nicco. We could have gusts of up to 80 miles per hour in places like Mount Hamilton, Mount Diablo and Saint Helena."

Nicco is urging caution when crossing bridges. "Also lock down loose items and charge or change your batteries."

Nicco says, monitor PG&E in case they turn off the power, although it's not likely because our fire danger, while elevated, it's not critical.



"We have the winds, we have dry air, we have warm air, but we don't have the dry vegetation," thanks to the rain we received in December, explained Nicco.

"Our hills are green. We are not under a Red Flag Warning, but you need to be vigilant," said Nicco.



Monday's highs include 73 to at least 76 in the South Bay.

Low 70s to mid 70s on the Peninsula.

Mid 70s in the North Bay.

72 to 75 degrees in the East Bay shore.

Mid 70s in the East Bay valleys.

Bay Area temperatures will be warmer than average until at least Thursday before we see a possible chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, according to Nicco.



