WEDDING

Dallas photographer thrown out of wedding after allegedly seducing guest and peeing on tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Katherine Mehta is accused of becoming intoxicated and then peeing on a tree during a wedding. (Shutterstock)

DALLAS, Texas --
A wedding photographer in the Dallas area probably can't count on a recommendation from her last client.

On Saturday, she allegedly had sex with one of the guests at the wedding venue.

Investigators say Katherine Mehta, 26, was told to leave the party after she became intoxicated.

Officers said at one point Mehta started yelling near a water fountain, before urinating on a tree.

Mehta also allegedly threatened to kill the officers who drove her to jail.

"Y'all families will be dead by Christmas," Mehta allegedly told officers.

Officers who searched Mehta said they found a prescription bottle in her name for Alprazolam, a drug commonly used to treat anxiety and panic disorder.

She's charged with public intoxication and obstruction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weddingphotographyarrestu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING
Newlyweds die in helicopter crash just after wedding
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Things to know about Duchess Meghan
Voice of 'Little Mermaid' surprises N.J. couple at their wedding
More wedding
Top Stories
Oakland A's announce plans for new ballpark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
Thunderstorm season is here!
Santa Cruz surfers hit the waves as storm moves in
PHOTOS: Oakland Athletics release plans for new ballpark in Oakland
Nancy Pelosi nominated by House Democrats to lead them in new Congress
Rep. Barbara Lee loses bid for Democratic Caucus Chair
Show More
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff
Satanic group says visitors are stealing ornaments from its holiday display
Boy collects pajamas for kids in need this holiday season
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
More News