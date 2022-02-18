Meet the people working to end racial bias and include more diversity in the wedding industry

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10330623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"It is our duty to fight for our freedom!" A throng of hundreds of marchers repeats in unison. Chelsea Miller, the 24-year-old co-founder of the activist group Freedom March NYC, isn't fazed by the moment. Only the mission matters.