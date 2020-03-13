Coronavirus

Coronavirus: West Contra Costa Unified School District closing schools for 3 weeks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Schools in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District will be shut down for three weeks beginning Friday because of the novel coronavirus, the district announced Thursday night.

There have not been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in students or staff, but out of an "abundance of caution," district officials say schools will remain closed until next month.

Students will be let out of school at noon Friday and return to class April 6.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

The district is also moving students' spring break to the week of March 30.

In a statement, the district ackowledged the "burden" of closing schools, but said students will still continue their curriculum online.

Parents or students with questions are asked to contact their school principal.

The West Contra Costa Unified School District has campuses in Hercules, Pinole, Richmond, San Pablo and El Cerrito.
