Kids can 'work from home' alongside their parents with newest Fisher-Price playset

Fisher-Price is releasing a home office playset, designed for toddler-age children.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Lessons learned from working at home during COVID-19 pandemic
It includes a fake laptop, a headset, a wooden smartphone and a to-go cup for their midday pick-me-up.
The brand has released several other cooking at home and "staycation" inspired sets.
There's also the "baby biceps" set so your infant can join in your at-home workout.
VIDEO: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home