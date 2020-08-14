Kids can 'work from home' alongside their parents with newest Fisher-Price playset

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6158886" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With millions now working from home, some companies are considering digital surveillance tools to make sure their employees are actually working.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you've been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, now your kid can match your setup.Fisher-Price is releasing a home office playset, designed for toddler-age children.It includes a fake laptop, a headset, a wooden smartphone and a to-go cup for their midday pick-me-up.The brand has released several other cooking at home and "staycation" inspired sets.There's also the "baby biceps" set so your infant can join in your at-home workout.