building a better bay area

Coronavirus impact: Lessons learned from working at home during COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- For many, working from home has turned out well during the novel coronavirus pandemic. A survey by Global Workplace Analytics says 77 percent would like to continue to work from home at least once a week after the pandemic, while only six percent said they wouldn't.

There are downsides, which companies and employees are considering as they think about moving forward. Security is one of them.

"If I am using my computer to log into my office, and then I share it with my kid or my wife and she is browsing something else and she gets a virus, that virus can infect the whole network," said Gautam Goswani, executive vice president at TeamViewer, which offers companies a wide range of solutions for remote working.

RELATED: How to overcome challenge of working at-home with house full of kids

Another problem they've identified is the endless work day in which there's no defined start or end time. His company builds breaks and reminders into software programs. Some even will cut off access after a certain time to prevent burnout and fatigue.

Another unforeseen issue - today's college graduates. Working at home means no orientation when hired. No chance to meet the team face to face. And learning new software programs.

"Understand that you won't know how things work in a new organization and with new software systems. And when that happens, raise your hand, ask for the tools that can help you in that," said Vispi daver, senior vice president at Whatfix.

RELATED: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home

Employers are starting to plan how best to bring some employees back to the office. Distancing means a need to limit how many can work in existing space. In some cases, companies are asking staff for their preference. If they are, Vispi Daver says, employees need to speak up.

"If work from home is not working for you, you're not as productive as you would like to be, do raise your hand and say, hey, you want to be among that first batch that needs to get back in," he said.

The workplace has changed at home and at the office after weeks of seeing what works and what doesn't.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseemploymentbossbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusworking familiesfamilyhomesurvey
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
San Jose school gives seniors a special graduation ceremony
'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
How to get tested for COVID-19 for free this weekend in San Francisco
Grocery workers a big part of COVID-19 spike in Marin County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march through San Jose over death of George Floyd -- LIVE
Coronavirus updates: Marin Co. allows outdoor retail, office space, dining to reopen on June 1
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Mayor London Breed, health officer detail San Francisco reopening plan, face covering requirement
Gov. Newsom gets emotional, talks racism and COVID-19
Oakland police stand with George Floyd protesters, but won't allow violence
Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Show More
When you were sick in January, it probably wasn't COVID-19
Trump says US to cut ties with WHO, sanction China
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Sheriff reverses decision to not enforce Sonoma County health order starting June 1
Summer vacation? Here's what you should plan for during the pandemic
More TOP STORIES News