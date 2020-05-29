Coronavirus impact: Lessons learned from working at home during COVID-19 pandemic

There are downsides, which companies and employees are considering as they think about moving forward. Security is one of them.
"If I am using my computer to log into my office, and then I share it with my kid or my wife and she is browsing something else and she gets a virus, that virus can infect the whole network," said Gautam Goswani, executive vice president at TeamViewer, which offers companies a wide range of solutions for remote working.
RELATED: How to overcome challenge of working at-home with house full of kids
Another problem they've identified is the endless work day in which there's no defined start or end time. His company builds breaks and reminders into software programs. Some even will cut off access after a certain time to prevent burnout and fatigue.
Another unforeseen issue - today's college graduates. Working at home means no orientation when hired. No chance to meet the team face to face. And learning new software programs.
"Understand that you won't know how things work in a new organization and with new software systems. And when that happens, raise your hand, ask for the tools that can help you in that," said Vispi daver, senior vice president at Whatfix.
RELATED: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home
Employers are starting to plan how best to bring some employees back to the office. Distancing means a need to limit how many can work in existing space. In some cases, companies are asking staff for their preference. If they are, Vispi Daver says, employees need to speak up.
"If work from home is not working for you, you're not as productive as you would like to be, do raise your hand and say, hey, you want to be among that first batch that needs to get back in," he said.
The workplace has changed at home and at the office after weeks of seeing what works and what doesn't.
Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay AreaConversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions