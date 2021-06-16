Weather

No Flex Alert in effect for Bay Area

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: What's a Flex Alert?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is no Flex Alert in effect for the Bay Area.

LIVE: Track real-time temps across Bay Area as heat wave moves in

"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.

  • Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
  • Turning off unnecessary lights
  • Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
  • Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
  • "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
  • Use fans instead of AC when possible


More tips available here.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is working to continually increase the power grid's storage capacity. The state had 200 megawatts of storage last year, compared to 800 in June 2021. He said they're hoping to increase storage capacity to 1,000 megawatts by September.



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniapower outagepg&eheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News