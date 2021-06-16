No Flex Alert in effect for Bay Area

LIVE: Track real-time temps across Bay Area as heat wave moves in
"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.
- Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees
- Turning off unnecessary lights
- Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours
- Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool
- "Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day
- Use fans instead of AC when possible
Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is working to continually increase the power grid's storage capacity. The state had 200 megawatts of storage last year, compared to 800 in June 2021. He said they're hoping to increase storage capacity to 1,000 megawatts by September.
