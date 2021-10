No Flex Alert in effect for Bay Area

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours

Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool

"Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day

Use fans instead of AC when possible

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is no Flex Alert in effect for the Bay Area."The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is working to continually increase the power grid's storage capacity. The state had 200 megawatts of storage last year, compared to 800 in June 2021. He said they're hoping to increase storage capacity to 1,000 megawatts by September.