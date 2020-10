CA assembly member spars with law professor over Prop. 16

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of California voters will be voting on whether to restore affirmative action in the state on the November ballot.During ABC7's 3 p.m. 'Getting Answers,' State Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) and University of San Diego law professor Gail Heriot got into a heated debate on this issue.The measure brings back affirmative action to California, allowing race, ethnicity and gender to once again be considered in admissions to state colleges and universities, state contracts and public jobs.If approved, Prop. 16 would repeal Proposition 209, which California voters approved in 1996. That measure prohibited considerations of race, ethnicity and gender in those public fields.The latest polling on Proposition 16 shows 31% of Californians in favor, 47% opposed and 22% unsure. In the Bay Area, the numbers are a bit more in favor of the measure: 40% for, 41% against and 19% not sure.