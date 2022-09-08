When will the Bay Area heat wave, Flex Alerts be over? It depends on 2 weather systems

Enjoy a slightly milder evening but record-breaking temperatures return tomorrow before the heat wave finally wraps up by Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We all want to know when this all-time record-setting Bay Area heat wave and Flex Alerts stop.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures amid Bay Area heat wave

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco has been watching two weather systems that promise to break this exhausting cycle.

The first is Hurricane Kay. The remnants of Kay spreads beneficial to flooding rain across Southern California starting Friday and through the weekend. Clouds and rain break their heat.

FLEX ALERT: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid

The second is a cold front descending from the Gulf of Alaska this weekend. As it draws near, it returns cooling marine layer clouds and onshore breezes.

These ingredients, along with increasing clouds from Hurricane Kay, dramatically drop our temperatures Saturday.

If these hold to form, Friday will be our last day of the heat wave and Flex Alerts.

RELATED PG &E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live