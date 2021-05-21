COVID-19 vaccine

Still need a COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you can get one with our interactive map

Find COVID-19 vaccination sites and locations near you using the map below
By and Grace Manthey
Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine

If you're still looking for a location to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you're in luck.

Using data from Vaccine Finder, a partnership of the Boston Children's Hospital and the CDC, we've created this interactive map that allows you to find a vaccination site near you. It's updated every day, and locations are only included on the map if they have vaccine doses in stock.


Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.


VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Report a correction or typo
