bachelor in paradise

Lil Jon, Lance Bass among 'Bachelor in Paradise' celebrity guest hosts

Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise

LOS ANGELES -- Four celebrity guest hosts will take the helm of this summer's season of "Bachelor in Paradise," ABC announced Wednesday.

Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon are set to split hosting duties for the next season, which kicks off on Aug. 16.



Wednesday's announcement came a day after Chris Harrison, the original host of "The Bachelor" and its spinoffs, exited the franchise.

Controversy erupted earlier this year when Harrison defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell against criticism over 2018 photos showing her at a fraternity formal with an Old South plantation theme.

In a subsequent online statement, Harrison apologized for what he called a "mistake." He was on hiatus from the franchise before his permanent departure was confirmed.

The current season of "The Bachelorette" is being hosted by former cast members Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
