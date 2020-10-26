Weather

Firefighters battle wind-whipped brush fires in Bay Area

Firefighters in the Bay Area have been extremely busy with spot fires caused by strong winds and dry conditions.

In Castro Valley crews put out a wildfire along eastbound I-580 about a half a mile west of Eden Canyon. The Alameda County Fire Department says it came within 50 feet of reaching a home before crews got it under control. No injuries have been reported.

LIVE: Track winds on Live Doppler 7

In Richmond, firefighters put out a small grass fire along I-580, near Regatta Boulevard that started around 4:15 a.m. Crews contained the flames to a very small area along the shoulder.

PG&E officials say because of the high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has knocked out power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties. PG&E says nearly 106,000 customers in the Bay Area have been impacted.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect in the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills through 5 p.m. on Tuesday because of the extreme fire conditions. The warning for the coastal regions, Santa Cruz Mountains and lower valleys will last through 11 a.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Monday. Affected areas include essentially all of the Bay Area, according to the NWS.

Reenergization is expected on Monday to Tuesday night, with safety permitting, PG&E officials said in a briefing on Sunday night.

