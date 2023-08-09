Videos show damage, destruction left behind by Maui wildfires

Videos show damage and destruction left behind by wildfires burning in Lahaina, Kihei and Kula.

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KGO) -- Harrowing videos out of Maui are reminiscent of those the San Francisco Bay Area saw with the North Bay wildfires in 2017 and the Camp Fire in 2018.

In several videos, flames can be seen overtaking buildings and lapping up against cars as residents try to flee the wildfire that has already claimed the lives of at least six people.

Unfortunately, it appears the popular tourist spot Lahaina Town has been decimated by one of the several wildfires burning on the island.

Alan Dickar's Vintage European Posters gallery has been a fixture on Front Street in Lahaina for 23 years. But he watched the wildfires engulf the main strip of shops on Tuesday, and now is not sure what is left of his gallery. Front Street is popular with tourists, and Dickar said it was the "economic heart of this island."

Dickar snapped video of the black skies and roaring flames before evacuating with three friends and two cats. Dickar is now in the rainforests of Haiku after evacuating to Maui Meadows and having to escape again because of the threat of wildfires Tuesday.

"Every significant thing I owned burned down today," he said. "I'll be OK. I got out safely."

