Coronavirus California

Reopening California: State considering July school start sparks controversy, backlash

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom sparked quite a bit of backlash online when he spoke about the upcoming school year in a Tuesday press conference.

Newsom suggested the possibility of starting class in late July.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools

"Concerns me because I know it's not gonna work," says Sabrina Tijerina, who is a parent of three and a teaching assistant at Silverwood Elementary School in Concord.

She is worried over recent talk of an early school year start, and specifically concerned about the comments made Tuesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall as early as July or early august," said Newsom.

It's those words that had parents and teachers sounding off online.

When we asked for your thoughts on Facebook you reacted with hundreds of comments. So many concerned over how social distancing will be implemented.

"Hearing July kinda threw me off a little bit," said Kelly Amerlan McMahon who is a parent and teacher in Santa Rosa.

RELATED: Schools surprised by Newsom's announcement about possibly reopening campuses early

Tijerina says her classes are large and social distancing would be impossible; "There's close to 30 students in there and we all sit so close together."

Not everyone though is against the idea.

Erin Reeder lives in Richmond and her 4th grade daughter has been busy studying away on their dining room table.

"They missed the last three months of school as much as they're trying hard and studying I don't think they're really learning," Reeder said. "We have to get back to life this cannot go on for years and I don't think it's going anywhere."

McMahon believes they would have a better chance at catching up if they dropped state testing next year.

That would give them an additional three weeks.

ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone reached out to the major teacher's unions and districts. They gave statements but did not take a side in the matter.

San Francisco Unified did say that any change in the calendar year would have to be approved by the unions.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationconcordsanta rosarichmondgavin newsomsocial distancingcoronavirus californiaschoolscoronavirusshelter in place
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UC Davis veterinarian says dogs, cats are likely 'dead-end hosts' of COVID-19
At-home solution protects transplant patients from COVID-19
SoCal nurse's aide who cares for COVID-19 patients faces eviction
Complaints rise over lack of social distancing around Oakland's Lake Merritt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NorCal businesses to reopen despite COVID-19 restrictions
UC Davis veterinarian says dogs, cats are likely 'dead-end hosts' of COVID-19
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer
Gov. Newsom announces 4 stages to reopen CA businesses, schools
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
SoCal nurse's aide who cares for COVID-19 patients faces eviction
Show More
Michigan man arrested for N95 mask fraud, Bay Area victims
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changing frequencies on Wednesday
Complaints rise over lack of social distancing around Oakland's Lake Merritt
More TOP STORIES News