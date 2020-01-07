Education

East Bay school proposes name change to 'Michelle Obama Elementary'

By Lauren Martinez
RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, parents and staff are proposing a name change to an elementary school.

Wilson Elementary School could possibly be changed to honor former first lady Michelle Obama as it's in the process of rebuilding in Richmond.

The West Contra Costa County School District tells ABC7 News this new school will not be traditional.

There will be no hallways, classrooms will have large windows and doors will connect rooms together.

With this new design, parents and staff thought now would be the time to change the name.

"The school is going through a transformation and the members of the community have asked that we consider a name change to the school to signify a rebirth," West Contra Costa Unified School District Communications Director Marcus Walton said.

RELATED: Michelle Obama meeting with Bay Area youth leaders during book tour

The school is originally named after the 28th president and it could be changed to Michelle Obama Elementary School.

"She advocates for education she advocates for poverty, for nutrition and healthy living," said PTA President Maisha Cole said, who currently has two students at Wilson.

"The rebuild is not about a new school, a cute school and a new name, it's about a process," she said.

So far the name is generating interest.

"Parents are really excited. You know the possibility of changing the name to really represent our community and values is really exciting," Wilson's Principal Claudia Velez said.

Two meetings will be held in January where people in the community can voice their opinion.

"There may be some people who are who went to the school and in previous years who wish to keep the name. So the board committee will hear from all sides and there may be others who have a different name proposal."

The new school is set to open in August 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationrichmondsocietyschoolmichelle obamapoliticscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News