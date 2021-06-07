SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is bracing for potentially strong winds Monday due to cold front heading our way, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
"Wind damage is a possibility today," warned Nicco.
Nicco is tracking Wind Advisory from noon to 8 p.m.
"The coast, the North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills, valleys and the Diablo Range could have gusts up to 55 miles per hour, coming out of the northwest and blowing to the southeast," added Nicco.
RELATED: LIVE: Track strength of winds in Bay Area
The wind is also expected to create some issues on our roads, especially on major Bay Area Bridges.
"There will be a crosswind up to 35 miles to 45 miles per hour," said Nicco.
He also has a warning for boaters saying, "it's going to be a little choppy during the evening commute."
A Small Craft Advisory is in effect Monday from noon to 9 p.m.
There are some things you can do to minimize the damage.
"Secure all outdoor objects, avoid parking under trees and power lines," said Nicco. He emphasized the importance of being cautious when traveling across local bridges.
"There will be tug, maybe not the entire time, but if you get one of those gusts -- it will pull that steering wheel pretty hard. So, make sure you grip on it," said Nicco.
Strong, gusty winds to whip across Bay Area neighborhoods, major bridges
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News