$20 million winning lottery ticket sold at San Carlos gas station

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- If you recently bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in San Carlos, you might want to check your ticket.
A Super Lotto ticket purchased at the Holly Shell Gas Station on El Camino Real in San Carlos matched all six numbers Saturday night to win the $20 million jackpot.
Wednesday's jackpot is now reset to $7 million.
The winning numbers were 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 with a mega number of 12.
According to the California lottery, two other winning tickets matching five numbers were sold in San Diego and Vallejo.
Those winners will take home more than $17,000, according to the lottery.
