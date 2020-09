$20 million winning lottery ticket sold at San Carlos gas station

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- If you recently bought a lottery ticket at a gas station in San Carlos, you might want to check your ticket.A Super Lotto ticket purchased at the Holly Shell Gas Station on El Camino Real in San Carlos matched all six numbers Saturday night to win the $20 million jackpot.Wednesday's jackpot is now reset to $7 million.The winning numbers were 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 with a mega number of 12.According to the California lottery, two other winning tickets matching five numbers were sold in San Diego and Vallejo.Those winners will take home more than $17,000, according to the lottery.