BART investigating after woman dies from being dragged by train at SF Powell Station

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman dies after dragged by BART train at Powell Station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART officials reopened Powell Street Station in San Francisco Monday evening following a death on the tracks.

As of 5:35 p.m., Powell Street Station was reopening though a major delay existed systemwide, officials said.

"It was pretty traumatic," said East Bay resident, Mike Sim, who was trying to head home on BART after work, when he saw a person caught on the train.

"It passed by my feet and I turned to the left and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like what is that?"

Sim called BART and police for help and said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend. "It was pretty grotesque because all the way down the platform, on that yellow bumpy portion of the platform, where people are supposed to stand behind, there was a blood stain about an inch and a half wide all the way down."

"Currently we have investigators reviewing, they were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today," explained Bevan Dufty, a BART director in San Francisco, who added, "as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life."

BART has made clear this was not a suicide.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotrain accidentpublic transportationmass transitaccidentbart
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News