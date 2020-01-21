Fatal Berkeley hit-and-run started with attack on another woman; police search for suspect

By Anser Hassan
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley police are searching for a suspect in a grey, four-door Nissan sedan that was involved in a hit-and-run on Sixth Street near University Avenue, which left a woman dead, and another woman attacked and trapped in his car.

UC Berkeley Police Sgt. Jacob Westlie says around 10 a.m. Monday, police heard a woman screaming as she was being punched in the head in a car parked on Sixth Street. When officers pulled up behind them, the man driving the car made a u-turn, hitting a woman on the sidewalk.

RELATED: Authorities identify mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school

"The suspect vehicle ended up driving onto the sidewalk of University Avenue, where it struck (the woman) on the sidewalk," says Officer Bryon White with the Berkeley Police Department.

The woman struck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver took off towards the freeway with the other woman still inside the car, Sgt. Westlie said.

Bettina Vanlengerich, who lives in Oakland, came out for a yoga class, only to find out that the studio was closed due to the police investigation.

"It's pretty scary and it is right outside the yoga studio. I'm concerned, what if someone just trying to go to yoga like me, gets hit by a car. That's really scary," says Vanlengerich.

RELATED: 42-year-old Woman killed after hit and run in Oakland, officials say

UC Berkeley police is not releasing any descriptions of the man or the woman in the car at the time, nor any information on the license plate number.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Berkeley police.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyuc berkeleyhit and runpolice chasefatal crashwoman killedinvestigationhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland moms reach deal to buy house they squatted in for 2 months
Here's where 49ers' George Kittle's Jimmy G shirt came from
Hawaii man suspected of killing 2 cops had history of police run-ins
Super Bowl LIV: 49ers will sport traditional road uniforms
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle
49ers fans stock up on new apparel for Super Bowl 2020
Show More
Niners reach franchise's 7th Super Bowl
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
McConnell proposes swift impeachment trial with 12-hour days
Dog finally adopted after more than 2,500 days in shelter
More TOP STORIES News