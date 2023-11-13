Man arrested for allegedly killing woman in East Bay Chili's parking lot, police say

San Leandro Police Department is currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a restaurant parking lot that left one woman dead.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Police arrested a man they believe is responsible for the shooting and killing of a woman Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Chili's Bar & Grill in San Leandro.

Police said Monday CHP officers arrested 48-year-old Samuel Langworthy of Oakland on Saturday night for allegedly killing the woman just a few hours earlier.

CHP spotted Langworthy's vehicle on Interstate 5 near Coalinga.

San Leandro police found the woman with a gunshot wound at about 2:48 p.m. outside the restaurant at 15555 East 14th St. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alameda County Coroner's Office said they had a hold on the victim's identification.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between Langworthy and an adult daughter of his current domestic partner.

During the confrontation, Langworthy retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and shot the victim once in the head at close range.

The firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered. Langworthy told investigators he discarded it somewhere along the freeway but would not provide more specific details on the location.

Police said the case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday for charging.

