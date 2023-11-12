Police searching for suspect who allegedly shot, killed woman at San Leandro Chili's parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Leandro Police Department is currently searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at a restaurant parking lot in Bayfair Center that left one woman dead.

On Saturday, San Leandro police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Chili's Grill & Bar, located at 15555 E. 14th Street.

Police say arriving officers located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot wound and initiated life-saving measures. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.

SLPD said in a statement that "preliminary information indicates this incident was precipitated by an altercation between persons known to each other. A suspect in the shooting has been identified and is being actively sought by the police department."

As this investigation is active, police say no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact SLPD via any of the following methods: Detective C. Pricco at (510)577-3244, non-emergency line at (510)577-2740, anonymous tip line at (510)577-3278, or text-to-tip at 888777 (keyword: TipSLPolice).

