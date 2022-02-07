affordable housing

Wealthy Bay Area town accepts affordable housing after AG denies mountain lion sanctuary claim

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wealthy Bay Area town accepts affordable housing after lawsuit threat

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- For the past 10 days, the town of Woodside claimed it was not eligible for affordable SB9 housing projects citing the town was a mountain lion habitat.

RELATED: Woodside says mountain lions make wealthy town exempt from building affordable housing

That didn't sit well with California Attorney General Rob Bonta who sent a letter on Sunday challenging that notion.

"They have made a claim which is not substantiated. The provided no evidence for their claim and SB9 does not allow for entire towns or cities to be declared off limits with the provision of SB9. It requires a parcel specific inquiry," said Attorney General Bonta.

SB9 is an attempt to alleviate California's housing shortage. According to Attorney General Bonta, the state needs 3.5 million housing units by 2025.

Bonta was ready to sue one of the wealthiest small towns in America where the average home price is $5 million.

"If they don't take the opportunity to get back on track and either withdraw their memo or amend it to comply with SB9 and the laws in the state of California, then we are ready and willing and able to file a lawsuit against them," said Bonta.

RELATED: In one of Bay Area's wealthiest cities, residents push back against mixed-income housing proposal
EMBED More News Videos

A new, mixed-income housing development has been proposed for the Marin County city of Belvedere, which is one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S.



For Woodside resident Vanessa Nell who's lived in this community for 11 years, the wildcat habitat claim didn't seem honest.

Luz Pena: "Have you seen mountain lions?"

Vanessa Nell: "I saw once a mountain lion at the zoo in Oakland. But, not here? Not here, never," and added, "If anybody else comes in to the city and doesn't belong to these picky groups they are really rude, these people."

Hours after Bonta's letter Woodside council members had a meeting. After nearly an hour and a half of a closed session meeting. Woodside council member unanimously agreed.

"The town of Woodside will accept applications for SB9 projects as of Monday Feb. 7, 2022."

RELATED: Bay Area's great migration is creating a 'Megaregion' as residents move out, not away

Claiming they understand now why their entire town cannot be considered a habitat for mountain lions.

"In the two weeks since Jan. 25 of 2022, Town staff has received guidance from the Department of Fish and Wildlife on how to identity habitat and how to property implement this provision of the law. The Department of Fish and Wildlife advised that the entire Town of Woodside cannot be considered habitat."

Woodside council members highlighted their support for affordable housing.

"The town of Woodside has consistently exceeded the state mandated low-and-moderate-income housing commitments and the Town Council remains focused on doing its part to alleviate the regional shortfall in affordable housing."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywoodsidemountain lion sightingbuilding a better bay areareal estate developmenthousingconstructionanimalsendangered speciesaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
Bay Area's great migration is creating a 'Megaregion'
Wealthy Bay Area city pushes back against new housing proposal
Controversy over proposed East Palo Alto policy for tenants
TOP STORIES
Rat problem raising concerns at one of SF's busiest playgrounds
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
85% of SF's drug arrests happen in the Tenderloin. Police explain why
SF's anticipated mobile recycling service launched, but with issues
Community holds vigil for missing Oakley woman
Former EDD worker sentenced to prison for COVID-19 unemployment fraud
CDC releases new guidance for some to get additional booster shot
Show More
Magnitude 3.2 quake hits near San Leandro USGS says
Son of former Cal athlete killed in I-880 shooting remembers his dad
COVID-19 updates: New Berkeley mandate starts Monday
SF Standard on Lyft's Bay Wheels, future of e-bikes in the city
Inmates at Bay Area prison subjected to sexual abuse by officers
More TOP STORIES News