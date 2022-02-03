Woodside says mountain lions make wealthy town exempt from building affordable housing

RELATED: In one of Bay Area's wealthiest cities, residents push back against mixed-income housing proposal
According to the SF Chronicle, the town official says state law does not allow for building permits to be issued as long as the mountain lion is a candidate for the endangered species list in the Central Coast habitat, which Woodside is a part of.
"Given that Woodside - in its entirety - is habitat for a candidate species, no parcel within Woodside is currently eligible for an SB 9 project," Woodside Planning Director Jackie Young said in the memo.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
A petition to list the mountain lion as threatened or endangered is under review by the California Fish and Game Commission.
Woodside, which is located midway between San Francisco and San Jose, is one of the wealthiest towns on the Peninsula, with a population of around 5,000 people.
VIDEO: Doorbell camera, audio captures deadly mountain lion fight in Belmont neighborhood