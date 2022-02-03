affordable housing

Woodside says mountain lions make wealthy town exempt from building affordable housing

Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- The planning director for the wealthy Bay Area town of Woodside says it can't comply with a new California law that allows construction of two-unit housing in areas zoned for single family homes -- known as SB 9 projects -- due to mountain lions in the area.

According to the SF Chronicle, the town official says state law does not allow for building permits to be issued as long as the mountain lion is a candidate for the endangered species list in the Central Coast habitat, which Woodside is a part of.

"Given that Woodside - in its entirety - is habitat for a candidate species, no parcel within Woodside is currently eligible for an SB 9 project," Woodside Planning Director Jackie Young said in the memo.

A petition to list the mountain lion as threatened or endangered is under review by the California Fish and Game Commission.

Woodside, which is located midway between San Francisco and San Jose, is one of the wealthiest towns on the Peninsula, with a population of around 5,000 people.

